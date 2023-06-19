From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State has charged security agencies not to treat anyone or group of persons who are identified as culprits or sponsors of the current security challenges confronting the State.

He said will not take it likely with activities of crisis merchants who for selfish reasons are bent on fomenting trouble and causing disaffection among peace loving citizens under his watch.

The Governor in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs Mr. Gyang Bere reiterated government’s determination to build a new and united Plateau, where all shades of opinion from law abiding citizens would be accommodated for the safety and progress of the State

“Government will not tolerate activities of crisis merchants who for selfish reasons, are bent on fomenting trouble and causing disaffection among peace loving citizens.

“Security personnel should not treat with kid gloves, anyone or group of persons who are identified as culprits or sponsors of the current security challenges confronting the State.”

The Governor ordered religious, traditional and community leaders to “commence with immediate effect, the process of confidence building among citizens who are affected by the sad events in order to strengthen inter – communal relations.”

While sympathizing with families of victims of the attacks who were either killed or injured, the Governor prayed for God’s comfort and quick recovery, adding that the time is now for citizens of the State to put behind issues that divide them as Plateau citizens and work with one accord to preserve the heritage.