From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Plateau State House of Assembly has confirmed 19 persons sent to the house as commissioner-nominees

The assembly in a plenary on Tuesday gave a nod to their appointments

Governor Caleb Mutfwang sent three names of the nominees to the Assembly for screening and confirmation last Thursday. This was after he had initially forwarded the names of 16 persons.

The commissioners, four women and 15 men are representing each of the 17 local government areas, while three of LGAs, Jos North, Pankshin and Qua’an Pan, got two each two each

The nominees, who were yet to get portfolios, were screened on their credentials and areas of specialisation.

Moses Sule, the Speaker of the House, immediately after the exercise, directed the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Ponven Wuyep to communicate to the governor on the successful confirmation of the commissioners.