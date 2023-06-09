From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Plateau State House of Assembly has approved the request of the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang of 17 nominees to serve as Interim Transition Committee Chairmen in the Seventeen Local Government Councils of Plateau State.

The development followed the recommendation of the State House of Assembly for the dissolution of the earlier suspended Local Government Council Chairmen to pave way for thorough investigation by the Governor.

The House on Thursday during plenary recommended the “dissolution of the 17 Local Government Political structure because of their visible involvement in gross financial misappropriation and abuse of office for thorough investigation by anti-graft agencies.”

The 9 Assembly also direct the “suspension of Director of Personnels Management (DPM) and Director of Finance and Supply (DFS) of Mangu, Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam, Wase, Langtang-South Mikang Qua’an Pan, gor colluding with the Executive Chairmen to frustrate the investigation in order to cover the mismanagement of public funds in their respective Local Government. ”

The 17 Transition Management Committee Chairmen are: “Jos East LGA- Hon. Markus Hussaini, Riyom LGA- Hon. Sati Shuwa, Jos South LGA- Hon. Peter Vwang Dung, Bassa LGA- Hon. Fidelis Adara, Barkin Ladi LGA- Hon. Daniel Kim, Jos North LGA- Mr. Istifanus John, Mangu LGA -Hon. Markus Artu.”

Also is, “Bokkos LGA- Hon. Monday Kassa, Pankshin LGA- Hon. Samuel Go’ar, Kanke LGA- Hon. Caleb Shikir, Kanam LGA- Hon. Ado Yusuf, Shendam LGA- Hon. Nicholas Kemi Nshe, Quaan-Pan LGA- Hon. Christopher Audu manship, Mikang LGA- Hon. Daniel Kungmi, Langtang North LGA- Hon. Nanmwa Kumzhi, Langtang South LGA- Hon. Mrs Manji Dangfa, Wase LGA- Hon. Hamisu Anani” respectively.