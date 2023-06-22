From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Plateau state House of Assembly has approved N15 Billion naira loan request by the Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang to enable him pay outstanding salaries and procure agricultural facilities for farmers in the state.

The Speaker of the 10th Assembly Rt. Hon. Moses Sule read a communication received from the Executive Governor of the State seeking to rejig the 2023 budget to reflect the current realities of lack of funds in the coffers of government as inherited.

The House during their sitting on Friday at the Chamber also received two executive bills for a law to established the Plateau State Law Income Commission and for other matters connected 2023 and a bill for a law to established the Plateau State Citizens Mediation respectfully.

The State House of assembly has equally appointed Member representing Bokkos state Constituency Hon. Ishaku Maren as Majority Leader for his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Hon. Ibrahim Agbalak Member representing Rukuba/Irigwe State Constituency as Deputy Majority Leader respectively.

Also, the Member representing Wase state constituency Hon. Ibrahim Adamu was appointed Minority leader for the opposition All Progressive Congress APC. While Hon. Bala Fwangje Mangu South as Chief whip with Hon. Nanbol Rimvyet Member representing Langtang North Central State Constituency as Deputy Chief.

Recalled that Governor Mutfwang had earlier on disclosed that he inherited a huge debt profile of over 200 billion naira from the former Governor Simon Lalong, with N11 billion unpaid salaries of workers as well as only N1.1 billion naira in government coffers.