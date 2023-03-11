by David

…as PDP councillorship candidates aligned with Mutfwang’s vision

From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of APC Integrity Group has endorsed the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, for the March 18 gubernatorial elections in the state.

The group which draw its strength from four Governorship aspirants, who contested the APC primaries and felt short-changed said they believed in the practicality and reality of Barr. Mutfwang’s political philosophy aimed at repositioning Plateau for the prosperity of the citizens.

The group, led by its Chairman, Hon Irimiya Sarpiya, and the spoke person, Barr Amos Dushu, said they will mobilize support across the state to ensure Mutfwang emerge victorious in the 18 March election.

Barr. Dushu expressed the desire and commitment of the APC Integrity Group, to fully support the PDP governorship candidate, in the March 18th guber elections.

He added that 5 delegates were chosen from the supporters of the other governorship candidates to attend the meeting on behalf of their respective structures.

Barr. Caleb Mutfwang expressed profound gratitude to the group for finding him worthy of the endorsement ahead of the election and said their contribution towards his victory will not be taken for granted.

He noted that he will take their endorsement so dear to his heart and assured them that he would do everything within his reach to preserve their confidence in him, and protect the trust of the Plateau people.

Meanwhile, Members of the Councillors Forum of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), in Plateau State, comprising of councillorship candidates of the party, have expressed their resolve to mobilize people of their respective Wards to vote for the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang in the next election.

Speaking through their leader, Hon. Nanbal Lere, the forum disclosed that all their members from the 17 Local Government Areas of the State, have decided to stick with the party in the March 18th, 2023 governorship election and State House of Assembly elections.

Similarly, residents of Tundun community where Barr Caleb Mutfwang resides in Rayfield Jos, have endorsed the governorship candidate, in a surprising solidarity visit ahead of the March 18th, governorship elections.

The neighbours who had in their delegation community and religious leaders, women and youth groups took time to pray for him before expressing their unalloyed support.

Mutfwang warmly welcomed the forum and appreciated them for their support, which they also chose to express financially.

The governorship candidate who was pleasantly surprised by the unscheduled visit thanked his neighbours for their continuous support and pledged to make them proud when he becomes the Governor of Plateau State.

He said he would realize this by working hard to bring peace and prosperity to the people of the state.

Councillors who made up the legislative arm of Mangu Local Government Council, when Barr Caleb Mutfwang, was council chairman in the area, also joined in the series of endorsements and solidarity visits, led by Hon Garba Abdullahi (Galaxy), former Councillor of Mangu Ward 1.