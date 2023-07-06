From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Plateau State chapter has endorsed the former Governor Barr. Simon Lalong as the leader of the party in the State and asked for forgiveness from all those he might have wrong them while in office.

Lalong promised to unite the party irrespective of differences and stressed that it is time for all benefactors of the party from 2015 to date to demonstrate their capacity at all levels to bring tje party back on track again.

The former Governor stated this during a critical stakeholders meeting held at the party’s Secretariat in Kalwa House on Thursday in Jos the State Capital.

The former Governor and Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council now Leader of the APC on the Plateau used the opportunity to seek for “forgiveness from anyone I offended while in office, I too have forgiven anyone who offended me.”

Speaking on the outcome of the 2023 general elections in the state, appealed to all party faithfuls to forget the past by forgiving each other for the progress of the party, assuring that the Plateau State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, is sure of getting justice at the tribunal and secure the Governorship of the State.

Lalong commended the maturity of the Plateau State APC members in the National Assembly despite falling in line into the mainstream national politics after the leadership tussle of both chambers of the national assembly, they are together.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon Sylvanus Namang further brief Newsmen that the meeting was to appeal for the unification of the Plateau State APC as members were seen sending wrong messages in the social media which is not a good omen for the party in the State

He equally called on the Mutfwang led administration to summon a peace summit to discussed way forward on the incessant killings in the land and proffer solutions towards the common good of the State.