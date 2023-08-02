From Jude Owuamanam Jos

The All Progressives Congress APC in Plateau State has congratulated the immediate past governor of the state, Simon Lalong, on hd nomination as minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Lalong’s name along with 18 others were forwarded to the Senate on Wednesday by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The president had earlier submitted the list of 28 ministers who had been screened and confirmed.

Chairman of the APC in Plateau state, Hon. Rufus Bature, described the nomination as well deserved.

The statement said, “APC heartily congratulates the immediate past Governor of Plateau State, HE Rt. Hon.Simon Bako Lalong, over his most well- deserved nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Bature said the nomination of the former Governor for the exalted position is a reward for hard work, determination, consistency, resilience and above all, loyalty.

According to the APC Chairman, the choice of the governor who is the leader of the party in the state, was apt and is a source of pride and joy to the entire APC family in the state which he serves as its rallying point.

“Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, in spite of all odds, weathered the storm as the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and ensured the resounding victory President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima which is not a mean feat.

The party expressed full of appreciation to Mr President for making this wise choice and assured him that going by Lalong’s pedigree and trajectory, he is going to find him a great asset and stabiliser in the Federal Executive Council.

Bature said he had no doubt that Lalong was going to be expeditiously cleared by the Senate under the ongoing screening exercise.