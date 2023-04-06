From Gyang Bere, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the just concluded general elections, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, has implored Christians to use the Easter celebration for spiritual stocktaking and reflection.

Nentawe, in a good will message to mark this year’s Easter, through his Spokesman Shittu Bamaiyi noted that it is glorifying and reassuring that Christians have remained resolute and hopeful in the face of daunting challenges in country.

He pointed out that one important lesson to learn about the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is courage, resilience and determination to surmount or survive any situation.

Nentawe stated that the Easter normally carries with it a lot of devine messages for the benefit of mankind on life earth and the one hereafter which should be embraced by all and sundry.

The APC governorship Candidate remarked that despite the fact that as mortals with limitations, nothing can be unsurmountable so long as there is trust and believe in the Almighty God.

He stated that there is the need for all the people, irrespective of religious beliefs to come together for the collective interest of the state and the country as a whole.

Nentawe advised people in the state to be peaceful,prayerful and united and wished the Christians a blessed and a hitch free celebrations.