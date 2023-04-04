From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Governor Dr Nentawe Yilwatda has commiserated with the Chief of Air Staff over the death of Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigari.

Dr Yilwatda, in a press statement signed by the Spokesman for Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, described the deceased as a humble, mature and discipline officer who exhibited all the attributes and qualities of a good soldier.

He stated that apart from soldiering, the deceased was a trained public relations professional, who was appointed the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force at a point.

Dr Yilwatda said as one time Commander of the Nigerian Air Force Station in Jos, the late Commodore Maigari contributed in no small way to providing lasting peace in the state.

According to him, it was sad and painful that the deceased died when he was about to reach the peak of his career in the Air Force.

He used the opportunity to commensurate with Governor Simon Lalong for losing not only an illustrious son of Plateau State but a relation.

He expressed his sympathy to members of the immediate family of the deceased, the Air Force and the entire people of Plateau state for the irreparable loss.