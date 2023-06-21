From Jude Dangwam, Jos

No fever than 19 persons are said to have been killed in yet another midnight attack by men suspected to be Fulani machineries in two communities of Bwai and Chinsu all of Mangu Local Government area of Plateau State.

Seven children out of the 19 persons are said to be members of one family whose both Father and mother were also killed in the midnight attack by the assailants.

Mr Jerry Datim of the Human Rights and Rescue Operation in an exclusive interview with The Sun Newspaper on Wednesday said there are threats of attacks on even his village after members of his community were chest away while working on their farms by armed Fulanis and were told of their coming to attacked Sabon Gari town of Mangu LGA.

He said the town is under tension despite the deployment of security personnel. “As of yesterday, there was an attack in Bwai and Chisu where we lost 19 people, 7 from one family. A father, mother and seven children were all wiped out, that generation is gone.

“In NTV there was an attack yesterday but the casualties are still in the hospital. While in Tanti, the day before yesterday(Monday) night there was an attack, we lost two people in Tanti that is Bokkos, The NTV, Bwai and Chisu are in Mangu Local Government Area where we lost 19 people, houses burnt, Churches burnt in those areas.”

The rescue operation officer further disclosed that there are threats of attacks on other villages. “There are threats of attacks, even in my village Sabon Gari which is very close to Mangu town.

“This morning some people went to the farm and the Fulanis carrying guns chested them, they ran away and they told them that they are coming to attack Sabon Gari whether they like it or not.

“So, I call the Area Commander immediately who responded and sent his men but the community is under tension, and security is not enough yet. We have over 300 Mopols in the Mangu LGA alone”

It was also gathered from one of the locals, Mr Ishaya Bamshak who narrated that members of the Chisu community ran to the residence of their community Leader upon hearing sporadic gunshots and unfortunately the house was set on fire by the attackers Tuesday night at about 11:00 pm.

“The COCIN RCC Church in Bwai which is along the Mangu-Bokkos road was also burned along with houses, vehicles and tricycles. 11 burnt bodies have been picked up this morning while the search is still ongoing.

“At Bwai, apart from the Church, houses around the market were also burnt and a woman who sleeps in her shop was burnt too. We are not sure if there are others that are yet to be discovered.”

The Plateau State Police Command thought the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Alfred Alabo when contacted on the sad development but was not picking up his calls or responding to text messages as of the time of this report.

The unfortunate development is coming when the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 4 Makurdi, in charge of Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau State. AIG Ros-Amson Musa Haladu is in the state on a two-day on-the-spot visit to affected communities towards finding a lasting solution to the wanton destruction of lives and properties in recent times on the Plateau.