From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Police Force, have been urged to call the leadership of the Labour Party to order over planned protest, which could destabilise the country’s fragile peace.

Chief Spokesman for Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, in a statement on Saturday, said the party would mobilise the party’s supporters to occupy the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nationwide if it fails to heed the court order allowing its lawyers to inspect the electoral materials used in the February 25 presidential poll.

But the Secretary of Support Group Coordination of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Tosin Adeyanju, on Sunday, described Tanko’s statement as a “mischief maker.”

Adeyanju said: “We have uncovered plans by some groups of persons who wants to in the name of protest unleash violence, instead of addressing their grievances to the tribunal.

“We hereby warns these groups/persons to shelve their planned violence or have us to contend with.

“Therefore, parents and guardians are advised to warn their children against participating in the planned protest slated for tomorrow across the country.

“Labour Party sponsoring such protests is also warned in their own interest to desist from such unpatriotic plans or face the full wrath of Nigerian people.

“We call on Security agencies to as a matter of urgency take proper action against these enemies of Democracy.”