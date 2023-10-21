…To conduct 80 different surgeries in Lagos

By Henry Uche

PISTIS Foundation is targeting about 5,000 economically challenged/ underserved persons during its 2023 annual Medical & Surgical outreach, also known as Ubomi, for Free Medical services in Lagos with about 70- 80 surgeries to be conducted on fibroids and other related ailments, as it marks 5th anniversary.

Addressing newsmen recently ahead of the outreach, the Founder & Visioner of the Foundation, Pastor Goodman Akinlabi, said the foundation with its partners were determined to cater for the physical, emotional, psychological and mental wellness of the people beyond spiritual needs.

“It’s only a healthy mind that can contribute to economic growth and development of a state or country. People must (if no other thing) be healthy. We have been touching lives over the last five years in different areas like: Free education, food distribution, empowerment and skills acquisition, medical consultations among others, we must continue (with the help of God) to restore lives”

Slated for 23rd through 27th October, at Pistis Annex -3 Remi Oluwude str., Eti- Osa Lagos, Pastor Akinlabi who is also the Global Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, urged well meaning Nigerians to show kindness to one another in any form even as Nigerians are going through excruciating time. “We are called to ameliorate the sufferings of the under-privileged. We created this special vehicle to cater to the needs of these people, outside the religious sphere with a special focus on Health, Education, and Shelter, food distribution,” he added.

On his part, the Executive Director of PISTIS, Leonard F. Thomas, assured that this year outreach would be exceptional as the Foundation has gathered professionals in different medical fields including foreigners to attend to expected mammoth of beneficiaries.

Focused areas are: health education, Diabetes, malaria, Fabriods, dental and eyes care, general surgeries, medical consultations, and other primary and secondary healthcare needs.

Its partner, Pro-Health International (a technical partners for Ubomi), a non-profit voluntary healthcare organization focused on uplifting the health status of the less privilege and neglected rural populace in Africa, said “Ubomi offers us an opportunity to give back to the society by offering our services to people who cannot pay,”