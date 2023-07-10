•As vandals strike again

By Adewale Sanyaolu

The lndependent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Ejigbo Satellite Depot, has called on the Lagos State Government to ensure the security of lives and property, especially those of critical national assets likepetroleum products pipelines.

The call came as pipeline vandals at the weekend intercepted the system 2B pipeline belonging to the National Petroleum Company Limited around Goodluck Estate in Isheri-Idimu, Alimisho, Lagos and siphoned several litres of Premium Motor Spirit(PMS), popularly called petrol.

IPMAN Ejigbo Satellite Depot Chairman, Mr. Akin Akinrinade, disclosed that some vandals, found scooping petrol on System 2B pipeline in front of the Estate, absconded as security agents tried to apprehend them.

“IPMAN Satellite Depot is constrained to announce the vandalisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) pipeline at Idimu in Alimosho LCDA, of Lagos State, in front of Goodluck Estate.

This continuous vandalism is a setback to efforts of IPMAN and NNPCL to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol to Lagos and the entire Southwest region of Nigeria.

It is noteworthy to mention that a 33,000 litre truck painted in blue and white with registration number JND 162 XA belonging to one R. A. Oluwakemi, a marketer at Ibadan depot was apprehended at the scene of incident in Idimu,” he added.

According to Akinrinade, IPMAN appreciates the effort of the security agencies in apprehending the culprits.

“We underscore the immediate effort of the Area Commander, Area “M”, Idimu, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Navy for their efforts,’’.

He, however, urged the security agencies involved in investigating the unpatriotic act to take the investigation to a logical conclusion and justice is served appropriately.

The marketer said the residents also have the duty to protect these critical government infrastructure and provide credible and timely intelligence to IPMAN and security agencies regarding the pipelines.

He added, “Together we can make Nigeria a better place for everyone.

Akinrinade said that the vandals absconded but all their scooping equipments and trucks were abandoned.

According to him, the items abandoned have been taking to Idimu Area “M” Command by the security agents.

“We appeal to the police to do justice and bring the culprits to justice.This is not the first time vandals had being arrested and truck recovered at the scene of this nefarious act but it remained worrisome that such seized assets are later found on the road within a short time,” he said.

The IPMAN chairman, while condemning the activities of pipeline vandals in the area, added that incessant pipeline vandalism was having negative effects on the country’s economic growth.

He urged security agents at the federal and state levels to live up to their duties, by ensuring that such acts were brought to an end, advising that the culprits should be dealt with within the ambit of the law.

“We at the Ejigbo Satellite Depot are ready to lend a helping hand to security agents in bringing pipeline vandalism to a halt. We have adopted a system that does not encourage vandalism. Security agents close to where pipeline network are located should also assist in patrolling around the axis,’’ he said.

Akinrinade advised that security agents, saddled with the responsibility of protecting the pipelines, to have relationship with IPMAN executives and the traditional rulers in those communities.

He called on the Federal Government to impose tougher penalties against petroleum pipeline vandals, saying the act affects the socio-economic growth of the nation.

He said that IPMAN also support government’s efforts to ensure that the pipelines were continuously monitored.

He urged communities along pipeline right of way to always ensure that suspect apprehended are handed over to the security agents.

He assured that IPMAN members would always be ready to support NNPCL, by reporting any suspicious activity around pipelines and other oil and gas facilities.

He stressed that the corporation, on its own part, should do everything possible to ensure the safety of lives and property around its facilities.