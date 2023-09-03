From Fred Itua, Abuja

Conveners of the Coalition of Isoko Youth Groups and Ex-Agitators have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give Isoko Nation its pride of place in the new award or pipeline surveillance contract in the Niger Delta.

The Coalition’s Conveners, Mr Iteveh Nur’ Ekpokpobe and Mr Karo Edor, in a statement after a meeting with stakeholders in Oleh, Isoko South Local Area, appealed to President Tinubu to implement the Senate’s recommendation for Isoko Youths to be separately engaged by the federal government in the pipeline surveillance contract.

The group stressed that although the previous contract was awarded after series of considerations, it became obvious to the government that it was awarded with limited information available to the government at the time

According to the group, “sometime in August 2022 a contract for the surveillance of oil pipeline in the entire region was awarded to Tantita Security owned by the family of Mr. Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) an Ijaw from Oporoza in Niger Delta, without recourse to any Isoko or Urhobo representation, body or council.

“Again without consultations a subcontract to cover for the pipelines in Urhobo Nation was awarded to Zane Energy Limited owned by the Family of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who are Urhobos. However, this contract was awarded with a spur into the Isoko axis.

“This move was interpreted in its entirety to be a total disregard of Isoko Nation and its vibrant youths in their capacity to man surveillance on crude oil facilities in the area.

“In view of the awards of these subcontracts, eleven Isoko Youth Groups came together in a coalition to exhaust all legal channels to press home demands germane to the perceived marginalization.

“As part of our engagements, several letters were written to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Office of the National Security Adviser, and the National Assembly amongst others.

“Following our efforts, the Nigerian Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions headed by Sen. Ayo Akinyulere, on instructions of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, held on January 28, 2023 on the issues raised. The hearing was attended by the conveners of Coalition of Isoko Youths, President Generals of Isoko Communities in Bayelsa State, representative of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and others.

“The Senate committee recommended at the end of the hearing, the need for the NNPC and the Federal Government to engage Isoko youths and stakeholders for keeping the peace and protecting crude oil installations in their areas ever since the beginning of exploration till date.”

The Coalition urged the Federal Government to encourage the peaceful demeanor of Isoko Nation and to reward their legal agitations for sustenance of peace and order in the region.

“We wish to appeal again to President Bola Tinubu to give Isoko Nation its rightful place in the next award of the Pipeline surveillance contracts,” The statement read.