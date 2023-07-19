From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The two pilots involved in the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force (NAF) training helicopter crash in Makurdi, Benue State, on July 14, have been flown to Abuja for medical attention.

The pilots, however, successfully ejected from the crashed FT-7NI trainer aircraft while on routine training. The pilots, flown to Abuja on the directives of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, for extra medical care and attention, were said to be in stable condition and recuperating well after ejecting from the ill-fated aircraft.

The CAS, who visited the pilots on admission in one of the hospitals and accompanied by the NAF Chief of Medical Services, Air Vice Marshal Anthony Ekpe, expressed delight on seeing the pilots who were in high spirit and looking forward to getting back on their feet and resuming work as soon as possible.

Air Vice Marshal Abubakar commended them for their courage and commitment to ongoing training efforts in view of NAF’s counterinsurgency and counterterrorism commitments, while assuring them of NAF’s readiness at providing them with the best of medical care, to ensure their quick recovery.