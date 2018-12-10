Fast rising act, Philkeyz (Ahaiwe Chukwuka), has dropped a banging new single entitled Melody.

The music producer, who says he specialises in fusing diverse elements of African music to create pop music and who has worked with the likes of May D and Yemi Alade said, “I am excited to inform my fans that I have just dropped a new single entitled Melody.

“It’s a club banger that will keep music lovers shuffling their feet on the dance floor for a long time to come.”

As producer, he holds production credits for some of the works of artists like Kizz Daniel, CDQ, Skales, Dammy Krane, Faze, Ikechukwu, Skuki and N6. One of his most pronounced works is the critically acclaimed collaboration between Kizz Daniel and Wizkid entitled For You.

He also produced Kizz’s popular song, No Do, which earned him plaudits for the sampling of the soundtrack of a popular TV show of the ‘90s.

Philkeyz has also worked on the groundbreaking album No Bad Songz. He produced tracks like Necesari and Ghetto among others.

On Necesari he doubled as a featured artiste, delivering a melodious hook.

According to a statement from his management: “Philkeyz started in the church as a keyboardist.

He learnt the basics of production through online tutorials and self-practice; juggling his training as a music producer with an office job and school until he was able to gather enough resources to setup his first studio.

His works started to gain attention of popular music stars while he was a student of the University of Lagos.