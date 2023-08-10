From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The saying that a gold fish has no hiding place certainly rings true for her Chief Ifeanyi Julius Anuma (Eze Akuchukwu 1 of Ihioma), popularly called Oko-Wallet.

The widely acclaimed philanthropist has deployed his God-given wealth to better the lot of humanity, especially his community. He recently initiated a wealth redistribution and empowerment programme, tagged: “100 millionaires for the youth and own a business programme for the women.”

Daily Sun gathered that the goal of the laudable initiative is to raise 100 millionaires in Ihioma community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Already, no fewer than 35 young men from the community have been given N1million each by the philanthropist to start businesses while those with skills and other enterprises used the money to beef them up. The next batch of beneficiaries would be handed their millions in December.

Under the same scheme, Anuma, who is the Chairman/CEO, Suite Life Pharmaceutical Nigeria Limited, has lifted over 20 indigent widows from the area with N500,000 each for the resuscitation of their businesses.

Prior to this period, it was also gathered that he was there for his community, Ihioma and Orlu LGA as a whole during the global pandemic of COVID-19. He had distributed trailer loads of rice, noddles, mackerel in tomato sauce and tomatoes, to the people of the of the local government area.

It was in recognition of Anuma’s uncommon benevolence that a reputable non-profit organisation, Oma Amaka Global Movement, which was instituted to reward excellence in Ihioma, rolled out the drums on August 4 to celebrate the great philanthropist.

Coordinator of Oma Amaka Global Movement, Ichie Udoka Okolie, described him as “an outstanding personality, a great philanthropist of our time and the grand ambassador of empowerment,” akin to the Biblical St. Augustine.

Okolie noted that the award recipient had also invested substantially in community infrastructural development within and outside Ihioma. He listed the installation of solar-powered boreholes at Ikpa, Eziorie and Umuna as well as the renovation of community halls, solar streetlight and road maintenance projects, as some of Anuma’s support to the people.

He was enthused that Oko-Wallet did not allow the economic crunch in Nigeria to dissuade him from touching people’s lives positively.

“As we speak, 35 young men have benefited one million naira each to start a business with the second phase of beneficiaries to kick-start by December and 20 indigent women have seen their business resuscitated with N500,000 each. We chose to celebrate him because it is the first of its kind in Ihioma, he may not be the richest but has decided to bring succour to the indigent persons in Ihioma.

“As a way of appreciating people’s magnanimity and benevolence, Oma Amaka Global movement found him worthy of our Great Achievers Award,” the group’s coordinator explained.

According to Okolie, after series of independent investigation and verifications, they “came to the perfect conclusion that Eze Ifeanyi Julius Anuma indeed deserves more than just award but a global commendation.

“We enjoin all well-meaning Ihioma indigenes home and abroad to celebrate and emulate this quintessential and cerebral gentle man who has devoted his time in lifting others and rendering selfless service to the community,” he said.