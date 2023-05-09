From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Golden Deputy Shepherd Mother-General of Living Christ Mission, Princess Samuel Divine-Gift Onyinyeomachukwu, MON, has handed over keys of ultra-modern toilets, borehole facilities, and generator she built and donated to Ogada Community Primary School, Ancient Kingdom of Atta in Ikeduru Local Government Area Imo State.

In a statement she provided to the media, it was indicated that the commissioning of the project was done last weekend.

The Mother-General, in her remarks during the commissioning, expressed gratitude to God for the provision, emphasizing that the presence of such projects will attract many more developments to both the school and the entire community.

On his part, HRH, Eze Geoffrey Anika (KSC); the Traditional ruler and Eze- Umunawuike II of Atta Ancient Kingdom, alongside the Sole Administrator of Ikeduru West Local Government Area, Very Rev. Dr. C.N.N. Nwanebu, eulogized the benevolence of the Christian Leader, Princess Onyinyeomachukwu, describing her as a selfless philanthropist and a blessing to humanity and his people, even as he further eulogized the Godly woman, saying, truly, she is a Christ-like, who has redeemed many in need with miracle.

Meanwhile, HRH Eze- Umunawuike II of Atta Ancient Kingdom, explained that the Atta Ancient Kingdom has upheld a culture of special recognition to philanthropists who avail themselves of uplifting the community through their magnanimity.

“To this end, on behalf of Atta Ancient Kingdom, I am conferring you, Her Grace and Great Eminence, Distinguished (Ambassador) Princess Samuel Divine-Gift Onyinyeomachukwu, MON, the Special Honour of ‘ADA-UGO NDI ATTA”, in recognition of your exclusive performance in the building and donating Ultra-Modern Facilities to our Community”, he hinted.

Highlights of the occasion include, gift items of food, wrappers to women and persons with disability across in Atta Kingdom.