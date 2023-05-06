… as she enrols for NYSC

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Aniakor Chiamaka Miracle, social entrepreneur and founder Onyemaechi Memorial Foundation has enrolled for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), a mandatory one-year program for Nigerian graduates under the age of 30.

This move by Miracle is in line with the NYSC Act which mandates every Nigerian graduate to undergo the one-year service to the nation, to foster unity, and promote national development.

The program involves three weeks of orientation camp, followed by primary assignments, and community development service.

According to Miracle, it was

important for her to participate in the NYSC program to set an example for the Nigerian youth, and to contribute her quota towards the development of the country.

“Really excited for this rare opportunity to take part in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Its been an amazing and super exciting experience in camp. More so, am focused on being a good ambassador and also serve our dear country with all dedication and unwavering focus”, the beautiful entrepreneur said in the post shared on her social media page.

Chiamaka Miracle also known as ‘Mira’, is notable for her selfless drive in empowering youths and disadvantaged people through her NGO. She has won several awards for her exceptional roles in human development and community service across states in Nigeria.

A graduate of Human Anatomy from Enugu State University of Science and Technology(ESUT), Miracle has successfully carved a niche for herself as a serial entrepreneur and development specialist.

As she begins her NYSC program, Mira is expected to be posted to her place of primary assignment (PPA) and also continue partnering with different agencies to rehabilitate street children in Nigeria