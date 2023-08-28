It was all glitz and glamour at this year’s Emperor Awards held recently at Watercress Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

It was indeed an unforgettable evening as top acts like Sule Alao Malaika and rising star, Fatiah Kanyinsola Ojediran aka Phatiah, thrilled guests and celebrities to exhilarating performances.

With Pencil Gee and MC Relax as comperes, attendees got more than they bargained for when guest artiste and Soji crooner, Rasqie mounted the stage to entertain them.

Phatiah also stunned the guests with her rendition of some of her favourite songs, while also carting home a recognition award. Veteran DJ Bombastic gave her performance a 5-star rating while Phatiah’s manager, Quadri Rasheed Atanda and publicity manager/chaperone, Blessing Fisayo Aletan, attested to the artiste’s credible performance at the ceremony. Both of them unanimously declared that the best of Phatiah is yet to come, as the youngster keeps working round the clock to take her music career to the next level.

Phatiah, however, expressed appreciation to God and Emperor Awards’ organisers for the opportunity given her to perform, and also carting home a recognition award.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Climax Travel and Tours, Abiodun Jamiu Ojediran, lauded the organisers for hosting an award ceremony that will remain indelible in the minds of the guests. The event had several celebrities in attendance including Adeniyi Johnson, Shai, Portable, Sleaze, DJ Bombastic, Ijoba Danku, Itele, Billyque, Fennyboy, Ojediran Jamiu Abiodun, Mide Martins, and Clever J.