In the face of a massive exodus of health personnel from Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has been charged to take drastic measures to end the dangerous trend in the health sector.

According to pharmacist Vast Emordi,who runs the Vastovers group,a quick intervention in revamping deplorable health centers and calculated intervention in welfare,drug provision scheme as well as emergency services will help to upgrade care and control the brain drain.

The pharmacist who also provides care and support for the poor and indigent people also called on the president to prioritize health care at the grassroots and primary health care centers.

“people at the grassroots bear the brunt. Many of them cannot access care and where the get access, it becomes a problem how to pay for such care. I believe that the President should consider primary health care and drug provision at that level to keep our people alive.”