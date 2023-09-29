Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has told the people and leaders of the South East region that security is key to any economic activity, noting that allrefore wants all hands must be on deck to stem the rising insecurity in the area.

Obi in a message to the South East Summit on Economy and Security in Owerri, Imo State capital, noted that the Summit came at an auspicious time given the disturbing insecurity in the region which has far-reaching implications to the socio-economic and political development in the geopolitical zone.

In the message, Obi commended the South-East governors for being thoughtful in organising the summit and apologized for his absence despite being duly invited due to an inevitable earlier scheduled engagement outside the country.

Obi urged the leaders to come together and speak up on the way to end the embarrassing insecurity in the region.

“Our mainstay as a people is business, no business and indeed any other economic activity would thrive amid insecurity. “If we put our minds to it and work in unity and mutual trust, we will find a way out of this problem that is alien to us.

“Let me therefore commend your Excellencies, the Governors of the South East for initiating the idea of the summit and working together to make this a reality.

“Let me urge everyone at this summit and those of us who are unable to attend in person to speak up, contribute ideas, and be part of the initiatives or actions that would be agreed upon at this summit to bring an end to the problem of insecurity in our region,” he said.