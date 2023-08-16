From Ben Dunno, Warri

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the last general election HE Peter Obi has expressed concern over the long period it has taken to complete the East-West road traversing the Niger Delta region, stating that there was no justification not to have completed the road long before now.

Expressing displeasure over prolonged delay in completing the East-West road while making a brief remark during a courtesy visit to the palace of Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Major General Felix A Mujakperuo (retd) Orhue 1, Obi said the region has been treated so unfairly by successive governments.

He maintained that any sincere government would have ensured the completion of a major road linking Niger Delta states, considering the significant role played by the region in sustaining the national economy by producing natural resources that had sustained the nation for over five decades.

According to him, “I sincerely feel and share in the pains of all Nigerians as a result of many years of mis-governance, especially the people of Niger Delta region who have suffered alot to make this country work in terms of financing it and little or nothing to write home about. It’s unfortunate”.

“I was in Port Harcourt yesterday for a function and I said to people I am going to drive to Warri.”

“Everyone is giving excuse why we cannot complete East West Road and I ask the group of people that were there; how will you feel if you are from this region of the country?”

“In the past ten years Nigeria has borrowed 80 Trillion Naira, spent it and could not see to it that the East-West Road was completed and you begin to wonder why.”

“10 per cent of 80 trillion Naira is 8 trillion Naira and 10percent of 8Trillion naira is 800billion Naira while 1percent of it will give you N400 billon naira and yet the road is still in that deplorable state.

“You can see the zero zero. Less than 400 billion naira is what we need to complete East-West Road.”

What you are saying is that where we got all these monies does not deserve even 1% of the entire money we borrowed and spent? It is very unfortunate,” he concluded.