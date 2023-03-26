By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The one-year anniversary celebration of the Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, was filled with joy and a standing ovation when the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, made a surprise appearance at the International Convention Centre in Awka, Anambra State.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Governor Soludo was delivering his anniversary speech when Obi made his appearance, causing an outburst of cheers and salutations from the crowd.

Obi, who marched to a seat reserved at the front, abruptly got up to greet Chief Obasanjo when he was informed of his presence.

Governor Soludo, who later resumed his speech, described Obi as an illustrious son of the soil. He said, “Before you walked in my predecessor in office, and an illustrious son of Anambra in whom we are well pleased, Mr Peter Obi.”

Many attendees were surprised by Obi’s attendance, given the assumed political rift between him and Governor Soludo. However, his appearance at the event was well-received, with many describing it as a unifying gesture.