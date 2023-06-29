Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has celebrated the Eid-al-Adha with the Anambra Muslim Community in Onitsha while calling on Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and brotherly love.

Obi, who was visited, in his residence, by the leaders of Anambra Muslim Community, said he decided to celebrate with the Muslim community in Anambra to show the brotherly love and unity that should exist among Nigerians, irrespective of tribal, political or religious belief, and to start fulfilling his promise of helping to renovate the Awka and Onitsha mosques.

During Obi’s visit to Awka and Onitsha Muslim communities in April, he promised to support them in renovating their place of worship, which was no longer in good condition.

Obi used the opportunity of the visit to start fulfilling the promise as he presented both Awka and Onitsha Muslim Communities with cheques worth millions of Naira to commence with the renovation projects.

Speaking at the event, Obi said, “We are all Nigerians, and we will continue to live as one irrespective of our religious or political beliefs. What we owe each other is brotherly love and care, so we can live in peace and unity as a nation. We have no other nation but Nigeria and we must make it work.

“I know that times are difficult for everybody in the country, but if we rise above our religious, political and ethnic divisions, we will be able to surmount our challenges in unity. We will not give up on our nation, but continue to work for a New Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian.”

In his words of appreciation, the Sarki of Awka Muslim Community, Alhaji Garba Haruna said they were thrilled by Obi’s simplicity and consistency.

He said Obi has, once again, demonstrated that he is a truly detribalised Nigerian, by making out time to mark their Sallah celebration with them.

Aside the cheques, Obi gave them other material gifts to celebrate the festival.