By Peter Anosike

A pan-Nigerian pressure group, Vanguard for Good Governance, has appealed to the southeastern zone of the Network of Evangelical Bishops of Nigeria (NEBN) to focus on evangelism instead of meddling in partisan politics.

In a released statement, Dr. Sylvester Eze stated that NEBU had deviated from its primary purpose of spreading the message of Christ and winning souls and delved into partisan politics.

He maintained the recent press statement issued by the body of clergies and all the threats therein were clearly not clerical but raw wicked politics, unbecoming of “men of God.”

He said that NEBN was now functioning as the official mouthpiece of the Labour Party in Enugu State, urging the bishops to remove their cassocks and throw their hats into the ring instead of throwing side punches if they want to play politics.

According to him, if they continue to issue press statements on a daily basis, it will not stop Governor Peter Mbah who is already focused on transforming the lives of the good people of Enugu state as well as the economy of the state from achieving his vision.

His words: “There is a saying that the hood does not make the monk. And that is exactly what we are seeing in the actions and utterances of the Network of Evangelical Bishops of Nigeria who unfortunately are now making more political statements than the politicians. They have left a noble and sacred calling of evangelism and now delving into partisan politics.

“You all can see that they are now acting as the official mouthpiece of the Labour Party in Enugu State but Governor Peter Mbah is not in any way perturbed. He is a man on a mission to rescue Enugu state from grinding poverty and backwardness.”