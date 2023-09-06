⁣

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja ⁣

⁣On Wednesday, Vice President Ksahim Shettima urged the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the Allied Peoples Movement, Chichi Ojei, to join the Tinubu administration in creating a new Nigeria.

“On behalf of my principal, I wish to call on Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi, my very good friend, to join hands with us to build a new Nigeria,” he said shortly after President Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election by the five justices on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, in agreement, Shettima said immediately after.

Shettima also urged the opponents to bury the hatchet and work for the common goal of nation building.⁣

⁣He said “This is a time for unity. It is for us to sheath the sword and work for the greatness of our nation.”⁣