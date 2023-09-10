From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, has called on President Bola Tinubu to now focus on delivery of good governance and reconciliation after the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court has upheld his election.

While congratulating the president and his team, Uwak said the judgment has cleared doubts about the conduct of the 2023 presidential election.

Uwak appealed to the government to explore more opportunities for reconciliation and a broad development coalition in the interest of the country.

Uwak further advised the government to embark on projects that would accelerate the development of the country and enhance the living standards of the people.

Examining the economic situation in the country, Uwak suggested the government spend its way out of the situation by embarking on capital projects.