By Chukwudi Nweje

Pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere Wednesday commended the five Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) for what it called “their industry, erudition and attention to details” in arriving at the September 6 unanimous judgement that validated President Bola Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The organisation said the judgement “has enriched our jurisprudence on law and adjudication of electoral disputes” and reaffirmed its support for the President Bola Tinubu led government. It called on all well meaning Nigerians to support the government in the onerous task of rescucitating our economy and improving the quality of life of all citizens.

It said, “After a careful study of the verdicts of the Presidential Election Tribunal, Afenifere commended the five Honourable Justices for their industry, erudition and attention to details as reflected in the 738-page judgment, which has enriched our jurisprudence on law and adjudication of electoral disputes.”

Afenifere stated this in a communique issued at the end of the monthly meeting of the group held at the Ijapo Estate, Akure, Ondo State residence of its leader, Chief reuben Famuyide Fasoranti.

The communique signed by Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi also called on all the governors of the South West zone to improve regional co-operation in order to enhance the standard of living of the people, given the present social, economic, security and political situation in Nigeria in general and Yorubaland in particularly.

It urged the governors to key into the Development Agenda for the South West of Nigeria (DAWN) and the Yoruba Agenda launched at Ibadan in 2017 as a roadmap to transform Yorubaland.

“In order to ensure the survival of Yoruba language as the most important element of Yoruba culture, Yoruba should be the medium of instruction from Primary One to Three. Thereafter, it should become a compulsory subject for every pupil in Primary School and for every student in secondary schools. It must be offered as one of the compulsory subjects in the school certificate examinations”, the communique further said.

It reiterated that Afenifere is not a political party but an ideological movement and commended it’s leadership for the ongoing steps at rejuvenating the organisation for the tasks ahead.

On how to tackle insecurity and banditry, the group called on the Federal Government and security agencies to take more decisive and pro-active measures, including immediate deployment of anti-terrorism devices and proper motivation of security personnel, as well as engaging local leaders and deliberate efforts to gainfully engage youths so as to make them unavailable for anti-social and inhuman activities.