From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, has welcome the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, calling for collaborative efforts to rebuild Nigeria.

He assured Nigerians of his renewed and energised focus on delivering his vision of a unified, peaceful and prosperous nation.

President Tinubu said he welcomes the judgment of the Tribunal with an intense sense of solemn responsibility and preparedness to serve all Nigerians, irrespective of all diverse political persuasions, faiths, and tribal identities.

He said he recognises the diligence, undaunted thoroughness, and professionalism of the five-member bench, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law.

He affirmed that his commitment to the rule of law, and the unhindered discharge of duties by the Tribunal, as witnessed in the panel’s exclusive respect for the merits of the petitions brought forward, further reflects the continuing maturation of Nigeria’s legal system, and the advancement of Africa’s largest democracy at a time when our democratic system of government is under test in other parts of the continent.

President Tinubu said he believes the presidential candidates and political parties that have lawfully exercised their rights by participating in the elections and the judicial process, which followed, have affirmed Nigeria’s democratic credentials.

He urged his valiant challengers to inspire their supporters in the trust that the spirit of patriotism will now and forever be elevated above partisan considerations, manifesting into support for our Government to improve the livelihood of all Nigerians.

President Tinubu again thanked Nigerians for the mandate given to him to serve the country while promising to meet and exceed their expectations, by the grace of God Almighty, and through very diligent hard work with the team that has been put in place for that sole purpose.

Reacting, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the APC members across Nigeria and President Tinubu worked hard for the victory enjoyed at the February 25th presidential election, noting that today’s Presidential Election Petition Court’s decision, which was in favour of the President is comforting and also an affirmation of the will of over eight million Nigerians who filed out to cast their ballots for the APC and President Bola Tinubu as their choice.

He said in a statement that Nigerians had spoken through the ballots and the Court has also validated the citizens’ decision by the judicial pronouncements, which upheld the victory of President Tinubu.

The governor said millions of Nigerians were not in doubt as regards the mandate freely given to President Tinubu to steer the ship of Nigeria for four years based on his track records and laudable achievements as two-term Governor of Lagos State.

He enjoined Nigerians across party divide to team up with President Bola Tinubu to deliver the real dividends of democracy to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope agenda of the incumbent administration, saying today’s judicial verdict is victory for democracy and the rule of law.