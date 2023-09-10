From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), should be planning for the next four years to repeat the class they failed.

He said that the judgment delivered by the tribunal cannot be challenged anywhere with the deepness of the verdict.

Oyetola who spoke at his country home, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government, Osun State, during the reception organized for him, mocked the challengers of the victory of President Bola Tinubu, for embarking on a fruitless exercise.

“I want to congratulate the president for his victory at the tribunal, which I know is permanent. If they like, they should take it to a court that is higher than the Supreme Court, the judgment by the judges is so powerful and deep. They should wait for another four years, they should repeat the classes they failed,” Oyetola said.

Noting that the reception was organized by Iragbiji indigenes without political discrimination, Oyetola said that politics of bitterness should be avoided in all ramifications.

“I thank every indigene of Iragbiji because they all financed this reception. All political party members contributed to this programme. I did not have a contribution. This is how it should be. We should not become enemies because of politics. Politics should not be characterized by violence. There should be unity of purpose and you have replicated it here.

“I want to implore you all that we should give room for peace and tranquility anywhere we find ourselves. Violence should not be the way forward,” the former Osun State governor said.

Speaking on the potential in the Marine Economy, Oyetola lamented that much has not been done to maximize the opportunity that abounds in the area, vowing that necessary steps would be taken to turn the place around for the gain of Nigeria.

The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Olabomi, and the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Akanbi, urged Nigerians to support Tinubu as they prayed for him to succeed in his efforts to turn Nigeria around for the better.