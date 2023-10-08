By Daniel Kanu

Founder and former President, Abia Youth Forum, Chyka Ibeku, an engineer, is a chieftain of the Labour Party, member, Campaign Council, Umuahia South and member, Presidential Campaign Council.

In this interview with Sunday Sun, he spoke on critical national issues, including the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) verdict, President Bola Tinubu’s 100 days in office and assessment of the performance of his state governor in Abia, Dr Alex Otti, among others. Excerpt:

Let’s begin with the PEPC verdict that was given recently and your take on the judgment of the tribunal?

It was a verdict that will try to split this country if we are not careful because many are against the decision of the judges, especially on the area of 25 per cent of Abuja which is supposed to be seen as one of the major factors that will determine the outcome of that tribunal. The majority of Nigerians were not happy, people were not impressed with the judgment and you can see that there was even no celebration anywhere. Everywhere was quiet and Nigerians know that they did not get justice. You can’t say that Abuja should be regarded as ordinary state which is not in the initial set up. Personally, I was not happy and a great majority of the Nigerian population are not happy, but let’s keep hope alive that the injustice will be corrected at the Supreme Court. They simply used technicalities to knock out all the verifiable evidence while ignoring justice. You don’t need a ghost to tell you that people were not happy, but let’s wait for the apex court judgment, since they have the final say. You can see the acceptability of Mr Peter Obi, not only by different sections of the country, but by other parts of the world. Nigerians voted for him not because he is from the Southeast or because he is a Christian, no. They voted for him because they know his antecedents, they know his records, they know his capabilities and that he can stand tall on competence. But, as I said earlier, let’s wait for the verdict of the apex court because all is still not yet over. The merit in the case for the LP is huge and for now, all eyes are focused on the Supreme Court. So we are waiting.

Looking at the government of President Bola Tinubu, so far what is your assessment of his first 100 days in office?

Well, we are all having a taste of the performance and so far we cannot applaud what we are seeing. But let me also say that 100 days may not give one the right assessment, but we are now hooked to the ritual of the first 100 days. Well, the first hundred days in the life of a new administration has become a respected political ritual. It is about public expectations which are the driving forces for a new administration. The public want to see what foot, left or right, a new president puts forward in order to assess if the journey ahead with him in the driving seat will be steady or wobbly. Looking at the point from where President Tinubu took off, we know it’s not going to be easy considering where President Buhari left us. So far, we cannot say it’s better, but I think it’s also quite early to condemn. But so far what we are getting is not quite satisfactory. Even a good policy still needs time. For now, things are difficult for Nigerians and its time the government thinks outside the box. There is hardship in the land as I speak to you and most Nigerians are finding it hard to feed. This fuel subsidy removal has brought further hardship as the needed palliatives are not put in place. The hardship is becoming unbearable for Nigerians and unless we become productive, things are not going to change overnight and you can see how our economy is going down each passing day. It requires strategic thinking, strategic planning and strategic execution type of leadership to take this country to the next level.

Let’s zero down to your state Abia, and what the governor, Dr Alex Otti is doing, giving the tumultuous, heroic welcome he has received?

Let me tell you, from the first day that Dr Alex Otti was declared as the Executive Governor of the state the jubilation, the celebration by Abians was unprecedented. It is something we have not experienced in this country. The celebration was massive; the roads were blocked because the people trooped out from everywhere to rejoice over his victory. Even the governor could not find a way to get to his village from Umuahia when he was declared the winner because there was no road. The people took over the streets in their hundreds and thousands in celebration of the victory. The jubilation was huge. Even in my village there is one of our native or traditional music that we showcase once in a year, we call it “Ikoro”, we celebrated with the “Ikoro” on that day, there was massive entertainment everywhere, and that shows how the people took the victory of Dr Alex Otti. It is one experience that is better witnessed as you can see a leader that is loved by his people. Somebody described the day as a new independence for Abia State and I know that Dr Otti is conscious of the mandate. People were expecting the change and it came. You can see that from what he is doing, he is, in fact, a bulldozer governor, touching every sector. Looking at his 100 days in office, you can only, but give him kudos. He has done what others were unable to do even in two years in office, and that tells you that by the time he is through with his eight years Abia will become the destination. He is tackling the roads, the health sector, education sector, human development, skill acquisition, salaries are now being paid and on time, the pensioners are smiling and the majority of them are now enjoying free medical services which I learnt all will benefit from as the phases expand. I describe him as a bulldozer governor. Go to Aba where other governors could not touch or enter, Governor Otti is there changing the template of governance, touching lives, changing environments that make the people to feel that somebody now cares for them. He is bulldozing the roads that people cannot access before. He has entered Aba, the commercial centre and heartland of business and he is working there tirelessly. Jobs are being created, constructions are going on in Aba and in some other places. It will not be an exaggeration if I say that Abia is now a construction site and looking at what the governor has done just within 100 days in office, you can only, but imagine what he will leave behind after his 8th year tenure. In Umuahia coming from Tower to Okpara Square, they are making the roads 6 lanes and work is ongoing. So for me, the man (Dr Otti) is doing wonderfully well and I know he will sustain the development tempo. Of course, he is prepared for the job so he knows the blueprint of what he intends to do and with the support of Abians, he will elevate the status of the state in genuine development. The expectations of the people is that the governor will perform and nobody is in doubt that he is performing, all we need is to pray to God to continue to sustain him as he provides the needed services to Abians. Abians need to support the governor and be patient with him because he will not fail to deliver democracy dividends. So far, governor Otti is on the right track.

What are some of the areas you think he is neglecting or perhaps should focus attention also?

You know government is continuous and a gradual process. Of course, there is still time for him to do all that he plans to do. There are still some roads that are not accessible which I know will be done. For instance, the road going to Arochukwu-Ohafia is terrible. I know it’s a federal road, but I am already aware that when the Works Minister, Dave Umahi paid a visit to Abia, the governor pleaded with him on the need and urgency in fixing that road. Even in my own area in Umuahia there are places he needs to touch in terms of making it more accessible. If you look at the governor you will see a man who is ready and poised to work, so I am confident he will fix Abia. This is no longer an era of propaganda.

In terms of equity is he doing what he is preaching?

From his appointments you can see that he picked from the 17 local governments of the state. All the commissioners, at least one came from each local government. His Special advisers, and Senior Special Advisers too are from different zones. I have not seen discrimination so far, but we are still expecting that more appointments will be made. A lot of people made sacrifices during the election despite threat to their life and they delivered their zones to the party, those people, I think should also be involved as opportunities open up. I know, he knows what to do.

What is your take on Nigeria going to war with Niger Republic via the ECOWAS leadership?

There is a proverb in Igbo land that if your house is on fire you don’t need to begin to pursue rat, you think of how to quench the fire first not allowing any other thing to distract you. There is fire on the mountain in Nigeria as at today, so thinking of going to war through our ECOWAS connection is not in the best interest of our country considering our plight today. It will be a wrong decision to go to war of any kind. We need to take care of our own situation first, let them involve diplomatic measures. Already, we are at war here and we need to see how we can come out of our own mess rather than complicating our issue with other country’s domestic problem. It is not our priority now; we need to save our own country first. Executing such war is not an easy task and who do you think will fund it? There is problem in Nigeria, let’s solve it first. I am not in support of going to war with Niger Republic, its implication will be huge on Nigeria. We must avoid it. It is sad that coup is becoming fashionable again in Africa. The solution as I have said at different fora is good governance. We have poor governance in our region and the sit-tight syndrome of our leaders. You see a family lording it over for over 50 years and there is no genuine development you can see in such country. You see manipulations during elections by those in power even when the people are rejecting them they are forcing themselves on the people and after them they are forcing their children too, on the people. Some of these individuals are richer than their country. This is no longer the age of monarchy, but democracy, and the people must be allowed to choose who governs them. That is the beauty of democracy, let the people make their choice and if the person elected did not perform, they can also remove the person through the ballot. Democracy is self-correcting and with time, with good electoral process the people can vote into office those they think can represent them well.