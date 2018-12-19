Raphael Ede, Enugu

The leaders of the People’s Trust (PT), the third force political movement in Nigeria, led by Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has stormed the South East region of the country, saying that time has come for the real patriots to take over the leadership of Nigeria and restore hope to Nigerians.

The party said this has become urgent in order to save the country from the stinking mess and slide to total collapse.

In a well-attended meeting comprising chairmen, secretaries, women and youth leaders and prominent ideologues of the Party in the South East, held in Enugu, on Monday, to assess the party in the zone, the group came out with a blueprint of how to win voters for the party in 2019 in the region.

Addressing party leaders at the meeting, the Zonal Chairman of the party, Comrade Oguejiofo Ezike, said that it was only in Nigeria that corpse could rule the living and rumours of somebody from another clime who did not run for elections could be said to be ruling such a society.

While he accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their supporters of the troubles and economic woes the country is passing through, Ezike called on Nigerians to reject the two parties.

Ezike told the galaxy of PT leaders that the Party’s Presidential flag bearer, Comrade Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, whose name rang bell in the student movement when he was an officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

He said has all it takes to lead Nigeria out of the deep economic and political mess where she has found herself so as to take her pride of place in the comity of global nations.

Said he, “We have a candidate who has the capacity and the credibility to lead Nigeria, a man who has been tested and proven to be qualified to deliver; a man who did it before at the level of his youth and can ably do it again at his middle age.

“Gbenga is intelligent, bright, honest, transparent, energetic, resourceful and has the strength, vigor and the ideological potentials to do the work than the old hawks who continue to recycle themselves and family members as if Nigeria is their personal estate.

“The time to emancipate our country from the shame of the past is now. We call on Ndiigbo in Nigeria, and in Diaspora to close ranks with our party, vote for the People’s Trust in 2019 and cast out the APC and PDP out of power.

“We have the capacity, credibility and reach out with the right population to do the magic beyond the rhetoric of the killer political parties and politicians who have held Nigeria hostage for decades,” he opined.

In a remark, the gubernatorial candidate of the Party in Imo state, Mr. Jude Obichere, said that Ndigbo would not be fooled again.

He said he lived in the United Kingdom and understood very well how the corrupt and visionless political class had rubbished Nigeria, noting that the country needed a decent, untainted and radical political party with pro-people ideology to steer the ship of Nigeria at the moment.

The highlight of the meeting was the adoption of the programme of activities of the People’s Trust South East, a programme meant to capture the votes of the region for their party called, “we have resolved to make a start.”