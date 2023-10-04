From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association (FEPPPAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to include them in the 35,000 Naira provisional wage increment approved for workers as part of the measures to cushion the effect of the economic hardship being experienced as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

FEPPPAN begged President Tinubu to always have pensioners in mind while mapping out policies, and not to deprive the senior citizens of their entitlements, including palliative.

In a message to commemorate the 2023 Pensioners’ Day, FEPPPAN’s Acting President General and General Secretary, Alhaji Babaji Magaji, and Franklin Erinle, further noted that Nigeria’s senior citizens deserved respect, care and empathy for all their efforts and contributions to nation-building.

They insisted that their welfare should be prioritised by the government.

The pensioners’ Union in the statement, also facilitated with their members, wishing them healing, good health and long life.

The message in part read; “We commend the Presidents and the entire leadership of Organised Labour for reaching the agreements that averted the loomed industrial action. We, the pensioners, are pleased that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government reasoned and considered the plights of Nigerian workers and citizens at large in this era of harsh economic situation caused by the unavoidable removal of fuel subsidies.

“We urge that the agreements reached be implemented immediately to mitigate the suffering of Nigerians.

“Finally, we crave the indulgence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to ensure that all the senior citizens being paid by the Federal Government are captured under item Number one (1) of the agreements reached with the Organised Labour for the payment of N35,000 monthly for 6 months with effect from September 2023.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal government to please remember that the Pensioners/Senior Citizens of this great country were the hands, power and wisdom that lifted our dear country high and set her on the path of progress, growth and development.

“We plead with him, he being a Senior Citizen too, not to sit and watch the efforts of these heroes and heroines (Senior Citizens) be in vain. He should not forsake or forget us in all his governance dispositions. We urge him not to in any way, at any time, deny the Senior Citizens of Nigeria their entitlements, rights, including palliatives, for any reason.”