…Hail PTAD boss’ reappointment

From Uche Usim, Abuja

To ameliorate their suffering, the Federal Civil Service Pensioners’ (FCSP) have appealed to the federal government to immediately release funds to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to clear existing arrears owed them.

The retirees have also applauded President Bola Tinubu for the reappointment of Dr. Chioma Ejikeme as the Executive Secretary of PTAD, describing it as a right step in the right direction.

The federal pensioners spoke at a media briefing on Friday where they also urged PTAD to prioritize the payment of pension arrears to their members so their labour does not go in vain.

Speaking through their president, Sunday Omezi, the retirees urged the public to totally discard media reports which suggested their dissatisfaction with the renewal of Ejikeme’ appointment, describing it as total falsehood.

Omezi said: “We call on the Federal government to release funds to PTAD for pension arrears as there are files of members both dead and alive lying down in PTAD which have not been cleared due to unavailability of funds.

He further called on Dr Ejikeme to help fast-track the upward review of pension across board for his members as the Nigerian constitution prescribes five-year review.

He urged the PTAD boss to maintain the prompt payment of monthly pension and drive innovations that will better the welfare of senior citizens.

“We must say that the reappointment is a well-deserved one, in view of her track record in the administration of pension, culminating in the prompt payment of monthly pensions, payment of pension arrears, as well as landmark innovations that has eased the process of pension management, and the overall improvement of pensioners’ welfare, such as the “I am Alive” initiative, which is aimed at determining the legibility of pensioners, as well as curtailing payment to deceased pensioners, thereby preventing the menace of ghost pensioners, which had previously incurred heavy financial losses to the government”, the senior citizens noted.