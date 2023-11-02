…Distance self from protest against her reappointment

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reappointing Dr. Chioma Ejikeme as the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

According to NUP, her innovative ideas, including I Am Alive, transformed pension administration, and her removal would have been detrimental to everything that pensioners today enjoy.

The pensioners’ union, therefore, refuted reports that some pensioners were protesting her reappointment, stating that those demonstrating must have been sponsored by arch-enemies of the entire Nigerian pensioners.

Ejikeme’s reappointment was justified, the NUP said in a statement signed by its NationaI President Mazi Godwin Abumisi.

NUP added that Ejikeme’s reappointment was one borne out of merit as she had in her first tenure as PTAD ES rejuvenated the hopes of pensioners all over the country by her leadership style and professional disposition to the job.

“This sterling reappointment is indeed well merited and gladdens the hearts of the over two hundred and fifty thousand pensioners managed by PTAD, considering the diligent work she has so ably done for the pensioners ensuring the prompt payment of our monthly pensions and attendance to other challenging issues in the last 4 years.

“I wish to state that in the NUP, there exists no objection to her appointment. Any talk of protests against her reappointment exists in the hollow minds of persons obviously sponsored by arch enemies of the Nigerian pensioner. I hereby call on all members of the NUP to rally around Dr Ejikeme in order to ensure she continues the good works of restoring the dignity of the Nigerian pensioner.”

Also reacting to the rumours of the protest against her reappointment, the General Secretary of the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) Franklin Enrile, expressed disappointment that any pensioner would think of kicking against Ejikeme’s reappointment for any reason.

Enrile emphasised that given her recent accomplishments in the country’s pension management administration, which have reduced tension and the unfair treatment pensioners endured in the past, it is highly unlikely that any rational person would oppose her reappointment.

He declared unequivocally that not a single FEPPPAN member opposed her reappointment, much less voiced any opposition at all.

“We in FEPPPAN are so shocked to hear that someone somewhere is kicking against Dr. Ejikeme’s reappointment. I wonder what whoever those pensioners stand to gain by protesting. We are rather grateful to President Tinubu for bringing her back to us. Her innovative ideas made our lives easier.” The GS said.