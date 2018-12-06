The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), yesterday warned that it will not accept the sales of the nation’s Four Refineries as been muted in certain quarters.

National President of the union Comrade Olabode Johnson, said at the 5th Triennial delegates’ conference of the Executive Council of the NNPC branch of the Union, that such sale would shortchange Nigeria as a nation.

Instead of selling the assets, the Union urged the Federal Government to hasten work on the rehabilitation of the refineries so as to nip in the bud, discordant views coming from different sources causing more confusion.

READ ALSO Fayose survives auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge

“We strongly appeal to the Federal Government to hasten work on the rehabilitation of the refineries so that the intended sales as being propagated in certain quarters will not be accepted,” he warned.

According to him, the position of the Union has not changed regarding the adoption of the NLNG Model,”the rehabilitation of these refineries must be concluded as that will go a long way in checkmating efforts to shortchange the Nigeria nation.”

On the minimum wage, the union called on government at all levels to handle it well and caution against politicizing it because Labour produces wealth.

As the nation prepares for the general elections, Comrade Johnson charged politicians to address issues and avoid hate speech during campaign .

He described the theme of the conference: The role of Labour in maintaining industrial and political stability in Nigeria as timely because of the coming elections.