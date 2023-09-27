From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In a bid to avert the pending nationwide labour strike, the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday appealed to the Federal Government and the labour leaders to engage more in consultation with a view a to quickly resolving the issues surrounding the fuel subsidy removal and the attendant difficulties Nigerians are facing.

The appeal was made in a communique issued at the end of the monthly meeting of Afenifere held at the residence of the Leader of the organisation, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, at Ijapo Estate, Akure, Ondo State.

Prominent Yoruba leaders from all parts of Yorubaland were in attendance. Delegates also came from all the states in the South Western part of Nigeria, including Yoruba speaking areas of Kogi and Kwara States.

After comprehensive deliberations on the issues, the meeting called on the government to redouble its efforts in finding a lasting solution to the intractable problem of exchange rate in order to bring succour to the teeming population of our people, in no distant future.

The communique, made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr. Jare Ajayi, read in part: “After a careful study of the verdicts of the Presidential Election Tribunal, Afenifere commended the five Honourable Justices for their industry, erudition and attention to details as reflected in the 738-page judgment, which has enriched our jurisprudence on law and adjudication of electoral disputes.

“After carefully reviewing the present situation on social, economic, security and political situation in Nigeria , particularly in Yorubaland, Afenifere called on all the state governors in the zone to improve regional co-operation in order to enhance the standard of living of our people.

“The meeting observed that the Development Agenda for the South West of Nigeria (DAWN) and the Yoruba Agenda launched at Ibadan in 2017 provide a roadmap that the state goverments can use to transform Yorubaland.

“The meeting reaffirmed its well-known position that Afenifere is not a political party but an ideological movement.

“On insecurity and banditry, the meeting called on the Federal Government and Security Agencies to be more decisive and more pro-active. Four approaches are hereby recommended for immediate consideration and action.”

The meeting also advocated immediate deployment of anti-terrorism devices and proper motivation of security personnel and immediate engagement of local leaders in areas where insecurity is rife.

“Reports have it that leaders in those areas are somehow complicit in how bandits succeed in their nefarious activities. Deliberate efforts be made to get the youths gainfully engaged so as to make them unavailable for anti-social and inhuman activities. Cases of banditry and terrorism be discharged expeditiously. Perpetrators of banditry be made to pay heavy prices.

“Afenifere was taken aback by the avoidable and unwarranted incident that took place at Iseyin, Oyo State on Friday, September 15, 2023 where former President Olusegun Obasanjo commanded Royal Fathers at the gathering to stand up (and after complying), were ordered to sit down. It was as though a military commander was giving orders to his troops.

“We Yorubas respect our traditional institutions, the arrowhead of which, are our traditional rulers, who, traditionally and spiritually, have acquired the status of deities. It’s not surprising that they are referred to as ‘Igbakeji Orisa’!

“In view of the attempt to ridicule the respected Obaship institution in Yorubaland, Afenifere hereby demands an unreserved Public Apology to Obas from former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Our tradition describes who we are. As such, no effort must be spared to prevent the rubishing of our noble tradition. In that wise, it’s hereby recommended that Royal Fathers are spared the trouble to stand up at public functions as obtained in the United Kingdom among others.

“The meeting also takes note of the plan by the Federal Government to unify various forms of official identification processes in Nigeria and commended the initiative. It also reiterated the need to employ the use of Biometric System in the planned census exercise. It is observed that the system worked well as used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the purpose of registering people for the Voters Cards. We recommend this because of our belief that it would considerably reduce the avalanche of anomalies usually associated with head-counting exercises in the past.

“Afenifere reaffirms its support for the current government ably led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and calls on all well meaning Nigerians to support the government in the onerous task of rescucitating our economy and improving the quality of life of all citizens.

“In order to ensure the survival of Yoruba language as the most important element of Yoruba culture, Yoruba should be the medium of instruction from Primary One to Three. Thereafter, it should become a compulsory subject for every pupil in Primary School and for every student in secondary schools. It must be offered as one of the compulsory subjects in the school certificate examinations.

“The meeting expressed profound appreciation to The Leader, Pa Fasoranti, for hosting us. We also appreciate other leaders and everyone who came from various parts of Yorubaland.

Thanks very much.”