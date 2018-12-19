NAN

The National Commission (PenCom), has advised contributors to update their records with the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in a bid to ensure the smooth running of the Retired Savings Accounts (RSA).

The Head, Corporate Communications PenCom, Mr Peter Aghahowa, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, the RSA holders, both active and retired should report to their PFAs to update their records with the new and necessary mandatory bio data information.

Aghahowa said the commission was acting in line with a Federal Government directive.

“The Federal government has mandated all data generating organisations to harmonise their database with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“Compulsorily, the RSA holders are expected to approach their PFAs to submit the National Identification Number (NIN) and their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) to their PFAs for update.

“The enforcement of the mandatory use of NIN by all Nigerians might come into full implementation from January 1, 2019.

“The whole mandate of NIMC is to implement the National Identity System to give the country a credible and robust identity management system,” he said.