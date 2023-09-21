By Henry Uche, [email protected]

In response to agitations by pension contributors and retirees over rising volume of unresolved complaints in the sector, PenCom has reiterated its commitment to deliver quality service delivery to stakeholders , stressing its leaving no stone unturned to ensuring that issues and complaints are resolved satisfactorily within the shortest possible time.

Though some contributors have argued that PenCom could be overwhelmed by the volume of complaints it receives on daily basis, they called for more hands and capacity building activities to step up service to customers.

Some of the common complaints lodged for resolutions ainclude, Non- remittance of pension contributions; delay in approval of transfers to Retirees Life Annuity (RLA); non- payment/ in receipt of accrued pension right for retirees of Treasury Funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); request for resolution of multiple PIN registration, delay in programmed withdrawal, temporary access of 25%, residential mortgage, voluntary contribution & NSITF; delay in data recapture, Retirement Savings Account (RSA) transfer related complaints.

Narrating his ordeal, a federal retiree, Olowu Abiodun, said that one of the reforms that would assuage the pains of pensioners is for PenCom to ensure that they get their dues within reasonable time of leaving service, particularly in the case of those whose retirement is on the basis of statutory 50 years of 60 years or 35 years, whichever applies to individual.

“It is very unfortunate that retirees suffer after serving their country, especially those who retire without amassing unjustified and underserved wealth. The case of one year expectation of contributed funds has been described by pensioners as callous, vicious and wicked,” he said.

In response, PenCom recently reassured that in keeping to its corporate strategy initiative for 2023 to 2027, it established the Consumer Protection Department (CPD) to replace its Corporate Responsibility and ServiCom Department, anchored on the Commission’s strategic plan that prioritises the quality of services rendered to customers, an approach, which ensures that the pension services are tailored to meet their expectations effectively. Moreover, it has set out modalities to handle customers’ complaints swiftly to prove that it is committed to ensuring that no stakeholder is left behind.

Speaking recently in Lagos at a forum, the head of the CPD, Mr. Ikenna Chidi-Ebere, maintained that it is the resolve of the Commission to protect its customers against any form of exploitation from any source and enforce their rights in line with its mandate.

Chidi-Ebere who urged customers to provide accurate and relevant information to the Commission at all time, affirmed that the Commission has allocated dedicated staff to provide swift responses to complaints and inquiries received on daily basis.

“The platforms are daily monitored to proactively ensure smooth response to the complaints received. We record details of every complaint, review to determine its nature and forward to appropriate channels to handle either within the Commission or Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs) for resolution.

“We provide instant response to complaints that do not require further investigation. We issue withholding replies to consumers upon receipt of complaints, prior to the commencement of investigation. We escalate complaints to the relevant departments within the Commission for immediate resolution,” he said.

The CPD head assured that all complaints from consumers regarding applications made through the PFAS are promptly escalated to the PFAS, providing them with a specific time frame to address and resolve the complaint.

He noted that where issues remain unresolved, they are escalated within a specific timeframe to the relevant departments in the Commission, along with the feedback received from the PFA.

“This proactive step aims to avoid any potential need to refer the issue back to the PFAS and therefore ensures a timely and effective resolution process. Once resolved, feedback is provided to complainants” he said.

In a bid to ameliorate their plight, the Commission’s Service charter stipulated the time frame for processing consumers’ requests and has averred to keep its words.

“The Commission ensures that Pension Fund Operators strictly adhere to the timelines for processing consumers’ requests in line with the service level agreement for excellence in service delivery.

“The fund operators are required to forward monthly service delivery reports to the Commission to effectively monitor how efficient they render services to consumers. Moreover there is continuous liaising with fund operators to ensure that services were effectively rendered to consumers. Letters/inquiries can be channeled to the Commission’s corporate head office or the Zonal offices based on the convenient of the complainant,” he said.

The Commission demonstrated its penchant to foster transparency by setting up whistleblowing mechanism. This was even as it encouraged the public especially (private sector employees) to report defaulting employers who are not complying with the provisions of Pension Reform Act 2014 (Non-remittance of Mandatory Monthly Pension Contributions).

He informed that such reports could be submitted anonymously to protect employees from the risk of job loss or victimization by their employers.

“Employees can also report any observed irregularity that relates to pension matters which may hamper the customer satisfaction. Achieving excellent service delivery in the Pension Industry requires the establishment of a robust Consumer Protection Framework.

“This framework will serve as a vital tool to consistently meet consumers’ expectations for exceptional service delivery. The framework aims to define and uphold essential consumer protection principles, safeguarding the rights and responsibilities of individuals within the pension system. By doing so, it ensures that consumers’ needs are adequately addressed and protected.

“Consumer Protection principles serve as the bedrock for the Consumer Protection Framework which is designed to safeguard the rights, interests, and well-being of consumers in their interactions with Licensed Pension Operators and the Commission. These principles aim to ensure fair and ethical treatment of consumers, promote transparency and accountability, and prevent fraudulent or harmful practices”

Some of the rights the Commission seeks to enforce are: Right to be informed; right to consumer education; right to choose freely; right to safety, right to confidentially, right to redress; and right to be treated fairly.

“The responsibilities of consumers include but not limited to: Being honest with the information you provided, the need to first talk to the chosen Pension Fund Administrator if one encounters difficulties, duty to report unethical practices (fraud and error), never to disclose personal information to anyone, filing complaints appropriately, updating information as the need arises; and careful review all your documents” he added.