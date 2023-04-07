By Henry Uche

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has drawn the attention of the publics over the illicit activities of the Association of Pension Desk Practitioners of Nigeria (ASSOPEP) who claims to be resolving pension issues and assisting retirees in securing their retirement benefits.

The Head of Department, Corporate Communications of PenCom, Mr. Abdulqadir Dahiru, in a statement said the claims by the Association are entirely false as the Association has no affiliation with the pension industry nor authorization of any kind whatsoever from PenCom.

Mr. Dahiru maintained that Licensed Pension Fund Operators (LPFOs), who are statutorily mandated to undertake the processing and payment of retirement benefits, are not associated with ASSOPEP in any way.

“The attention of the National Pension Commission (PenCom or Commission) has been drawn to the illicit activities of the Association of Pension Desk Practitioners of Nigeria (ASSOPEP).

“PenCom, therefore, urges the general public to be cautious of any promise or claim made by ASSOPEP regarding pension and retirement benefits or any other matter relating to the pension industry in Nigeria”

He stressed that the Commission strongly advise workers, retirees, pension desk officers and everyone approached by the Association with claims of consulting with their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and PenCom for guidance and assistance in respect of their retirement benefits, to exercise caution as any interaction with the Association is at the individual’s own risk.

He added that PenCom has, in the meantime, reported the activities of ASSOPEP to law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.