From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Pen Resource University (PRU) has announced the establishment of a research centre to promote African medicine. The Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Yusuph Yahaya, disclosed this during the matriculation ceremony of 334 students on Saturday in Gombe, where he stated that the newly established research centre would help boost the well-being.

According to the VC who is a professor of Mathematics, the centre would mitigate health challenges using African medicinal plants, adding that the centre is geared towards supporting natural medicine in a bid to attract investors.

He explained that apart from solving health issues, the centre would also provide the needed health support to the university community. He said, “In terms of research and community services we have also established the Centre for African Medicinal Plants Research. The research output of this centre will support our natural medicine and attract investors in this area.

“The Centre for Entrepreneurship and Business Studies is also currently being established to support our students to develop the necessary capabilities to stand on their own,” the VC of the first private university in Gombe State stated. “The goal of Pen Resource University is to partner with parents and inspire students to attain the highest academic and moral standards in their upbringing,” Yahaya added.

Meanwhile, the Pro-Chancellor of the institution Dr Sani Jauro, explained that varsity is geared towards providing the needed development in Gombe, North-East, and Nigeria in general.

He said, “Today, we are matriculating a total of 334 students with 294 UTME (100 Level) students and 30 New Direct Entry while 10 students transferred to 200 Level, making the Direct Entry to be 40 students. The university now has a total population of 696 students.”