From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former member of the House of Representatives Shina Peller has condoled with Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, over the demise of his mother, late Sikirat Abeo Adeyemo.

Peller, who holds the traditional title of Ayedero of Yorubaland, during a condolence visit to Igboho, in Cotonou, Benin Republic, commiserated with the Yoruba freedom fighter and his entire family. He urged them to take solace

solace in the fact that their departed mother lived a purposeful and fulfilled life.

The ex-lawmaker noted that late Madam Adeyemo has left great legacies behind, including Igboho himself. Peller, while praying for the reposed of the soul of the deceased, prayed God to give all those she left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

Igboho, in his response, expressed profound gratitude to Peller for the visit. He stated that his late mother during her lifetime was spiritual, supportive and a source of inspiration.