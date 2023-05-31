By Vivian Onyebukwa

In its bid to provide fresh and modern financial solutions to new and existing customers at scale, Pecantrust Microfinance Bank has officially rebranded to Pecan Digital Ba.

Pecan, which started operation in 2016, has been supporting entrepreneurial endeavours of the economically disadvantaged micro-medium-scale enterprises (MSME) in the southwest region. With the steady rise in cashless transactions in the Nigerian Financial Ecosystem, Pecan Bank has now transitioned from only a traditional bank to a digital bank with complimentary traditional banking services, joining other Nigerian fintech companies in providing financial services to the under-served communities.

In a statement released recently by the Head of Strategy and Digital Transformation of the bank, Joseph Onni, he said, “We are excited to announce our rebranding initiatives that reflect our commitment to provide simple, quick and customer-focused banking experiences through our digital solutions as we progress in our digital transformation journey”.

He further stated that the bank’s objective to improve its service, forms the basis of the brand refresh. “This move represents a significant milestone in the microfinance bank’s mission to provide seamless banking services to its customers.Our customers come first and we are always focused on new and innovative ways to serve them better”.

Onni explained that the rebranding initiatives will be rolled out over the next months, with the new website design and mobile application expected to be completed soon. The company, he said, will also be updating its social media profiles and marketing materials to reflect the new brand. “Over the years, Pecan Bank has been consistent in supporting MSMEs through its unique and innovative credit and savings solutions. With *#7006*17# and mypecanbank.com, the bank now offers a more efficient account management system and other operational expansion strategies.

Pecan Bank’s transition to a digital bank represents a significant milestone in its mission to provide seamless banking services to its customers. In a first-of-its-kind move for the business, it will now scale its operations to acquire its next hundreds of thousand users using digital technologies. Customers can now carry out all their banking transactions using Pecan’s flagship USSD code *7006*17# and www.mypecanbank.com. The mobile application is in beta stage and will be deployed within the next couple of weeks, Onni said.