May boycott product

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has slammed FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, makers of Peak Milk, for using the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product on Good Friday.

CAN General Secretary, Dr Joseph Daramola, in a statement, on Monday, considered the advert as insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable, adding, that “Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins and not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes.”

He further described FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action as not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond. “We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.”

He, thus, said that CAN was considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, which could include a boycott of their products by its members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share their concerns. We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

He recalled a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc used crucifixion imagery to promote their product. “We condemned it then, and we also condemned now.

“We, therefore, urged all companies and organisations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialise or disrespect our faith. Be warned!”