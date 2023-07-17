By Christopher Oji

Tragedy struck at the weekend when a peacemaker was shot dead in a Lagos Hotel while settling dispute between the hotel management and a customer.

Trouble started when the management of a club, Bar 38, Shiro Street, Fadeyi,was having a quarrel with a yet-be-identified customer, who the receptionist claimed was owing the hotel N52,000.

While there was a shouting match between the hotel management and the customer, a peacemaker, Mr. Kehinde Adesanwo, intervened and tried to separate them,but he was fired in the abdomen by the yet-be-identified customer,who escaped from the scene.

A senior police officer at the Onikpan police station told reporters that on the said day, a man rushed to the station and informed them that while he went to Bar 38 Shiro Street, Fadeyi, in company with his friends,to mark his son birthday; during the celebration, a fight ensued between the management of the club and a customer, who the management claimed that he was owing the sum of N52,000.

According to the Policeman,as the yet-to-be- indentified customer was attempting to escape by running out of the premises, one of the bouncers in the hotel held him, preventing him from escaping and a fight ensued between them and in the process of settling the quarrel by the deceased,he was shot in the abdomen by the customer,who took to his heels.

He said that the customer abandoned his black Mercedes-Benz, with registration number: KRD 70 HS.

The police officer said, they moved to the scene, where the vehicle and eight expended shells of 9.9mm ammunition were recovered, while the body of the peacemaker was deposited at Yaba Military Hospital from where it was released to his family for burial according to Islamic rites

Lagos State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the case was under investigation and that the police have stepped up manhunt for the fleeing suspects.