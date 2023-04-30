From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Comandant General Nigeria peace corp, Dr. Mustapha Abubakar has commiserated with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi over unfortunate fire incident at the Palace on Saturday 29th April 2023.

Dr. Abubakar who reacted in a statement released by the Kabiesi the Spokesman to highly respected Monach Mosses Olafare explained that the incident was as a result of power surge leading to explosion of electrical appliances in the process of power restoration into the palace.

“l am deeply saddened by the sad news of the fire incident today at the palace of His Royal Highness, the Ooni

However, the Commandant General of the Nigeria peace corp ,top management team and the entire officers and men of the corp consoled the Royal father and give thanks to Almighty Allah that no life was lost nor injuries recorded during the inferno”.

Dr. Abubakar asked the Ooni who is the Grand patron of the corp to have faith that this was destined to happen at this moment and prayed that it never happen again, also prayed to God to replenish assets lost to the inferno.