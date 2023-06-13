From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A lawmaker representing Udi North State Constituency, Hon Uche Ugwu, has emerged as the new Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Ugwu, who is one of 10 elected People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members of the 24-member House, in which the Labour Party (LP) sits 14 representatives, was elected shortly after the inauguration of the 8th Enugu State Assembly.

Also elected at the inauguration which witnessed unprecedented tight security, is Prince Ezenta Ezeani of Igboetiti West Constituency, who emerged as Deputy Speaker.

Other positions are said to be not ready and would be done later.