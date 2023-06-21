• Atiku, Wike, others absent at parley

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Fresh reconciliation moves by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, suffered a setback as key stakeholders including Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, former governor, Nyesom Wike and his G-5 team among other stakeholders were visibly absent.

The PDP went into the last general elections with a divided house, after it failed to resolve issues that arose from the nomination of its presidential and vice presidential candidates as well as a call by aggrieved members led by the G-5 governors for the ouster of former national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, while setting the tone for the meeting, held at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, said before it went into a close session that the parley was convened to douse tension and kickstart reconciliation within the party in the aftermath of the election.

He said its members contributed to the outcome of the 2023 general elections and should be wary of pointing fingers on others.

He said the party would not apportion blames, suspend, expel or accuse anybody of playing pro or anti party activities during the last general elections.

“This party believe that Atiku Abubakar won the election, but we are in court, and without prejudice to what the court will decide, we will keep it aside. Let me acknowledge that this is not a NEC meeting, but an interactive meeting with the aim to jump starting a reconciliation process.

“We are here today and everyone knows what happened in 2023. We contributed both individually and collectively. If you rise to speak, I beg you to spell out your own role in 2023 elections, either positive or negative before you jump to accuse someone else either negative or positive.”

Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagun, said the meeting was in continuation of the National Working Committee ( NWC) consultation with critical stakeholders, in a bid to chart theway forward for the party after the last election.

“This meeting will give us the opportunity to review the outcome of the last general elections and to share ideas about how to strengthen the party to face the challenges ahead.

“We have had series of meetings with the members of the National Ex officio, state Chairmen, select BoT and members of the National Assembly. This is a continuation of that meeting and it was borne out of what has happened during those meetings and we said there was need for us to call this one.”