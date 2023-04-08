From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In Nasarawa State, the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel David Ombugadu, has filed a petition challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Audu Alhaji Sule as the winner of the March 18 election.

According to the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ombugadu came second in the election, and has now filed a petition at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Lafia to challenge the outcome of the election.

The petition submitted yesterday lists INEC, Audu Alhaji Sule, and the APC as respondents. INEC had previously announced Sule as the winner of the election, after he polled 347,209 votes, beating Ombugadu who got 283,016 votes.

Sun reports that the petition would mark the latest development in the contested election, which has been a subject of much political and legal wrangling since it was held.

The PDP had alleged that the election was rigged in favor of the APC, while the APC has dismissed these claims as unfounded.

In a short interview with journalist, after his legal team submitted the petition, Emmanuel Ombugadu, the PDP candidate of the March 18 gubernatorial election expressed his optimism that his stolen mandate would be returned back to him.

“The process has started and I am optimistic that my stolen mandate would be returned back to me” he boast

Ombugadu, who spoke with confidence, stated that the process had begun and he believed that justice would be served. He appealed for calm amongst his supporters, saying that he had faith in the Nigerian judiciary and that the judicial system was the only hope for the common man.

” I wan to call on my supporters to be calm as I believed in the Nigeria judiciary, the case is very clear and the judicial system is the only hope for the common man.”

The PDP candidate, while urging his supporters not to relent in their prayers, noted that what God had said would surely come to pass. He emphasized that the case was very clear and that he had a strong belief that the tribunal would do justice.

I appeal to my supporters not to relent in prayers as what God has said would surely come to pass. He said

Mr. Labaran Maku, DG for Ombugadu/Ohinoyo campaign Council also said the submission of the petition by Ombugadu Legal team marks the beginning of a legal battle that could potentially change the outcome of the election.

“It is expected that the tribunal will commence sitting soon to hear the petition filed by the PDP candidate.”

“The outcome of this case would determine the future of Nigeria Democracy and the political landscape of Nasarawa state. It would also be a test of the Nigerian judiciary’s ability to deliver justice and maintain the integrity of the electoral process.” He added.